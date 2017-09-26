RESULTS: Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate

Polls close at 7 p.m. and we'll have election results as soon as they become available right here.
WAFF 48 has crews with both Luther Strange in Birmingham and Roy Moore in Montgomery.
Judge #RoyMoore is in the building! @waff48 #ALPolitics pic.twitter.com/EcpGNr0jtj— Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) September 27, 2017
Set up starting @AloftHotels in Homewood for @lutherstrange campaign. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/PIjhfvVcmc— Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) September 26, 2017
