Moore defeats Strange, secures GOP nomination in Senate race

Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. Senate.
[TAP HERE FOR POLL RESULTS]
SEE HOW NORTH ALABAMA VOTED:
(Data provided by AlabamaVotes.gov)
The Senate Leadership Fund released a statement around 8:15PM stating "Roy Moore won this nomination fair and square and he has our support."
You can read the full statement here.
Here is the statement from the Senate Leadership fund conceding the race to Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/nwDBLRaRCW— Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 27, 2017
Luther Strange released the following concession on Tuesday evening:
"From the beginning of this campaign, my priority has been serving the people of Alabama. Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks. Melissa and I appreciate the many devoted friends and family who have supported us over the past months, the many Alabamians who have given us a warm welcome in every corner of the state, and the brigade of volunteers who left it all out on the field in this campaign. I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions. I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America."
WAFF 48 has crews with both Luther Strange in Birmingham and Roy Moore in Montgomery.
Judge #RoyMoore is in the building! @waff48 #ALPolitics pic.twitter.com/EcpGNr0jtj— Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) September 27, 2017
Set up starting @AloftHotels in Homewood for @lutherstrange campaign. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/PIjhfvVcmc— Elizabeth Gentle (@newsgirl448) September 26, 2017
Follow us on Twitter for updates throughout the night.
We will send alerts for key updates in the race over the WAFF 48 First Alert News app. You can download it for free right now in the Google Play and Apple app stores.
You can expect comprehensive coverage of tonight's election on WAFF 48 News at 10.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. SenateMore >>
10-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.More >>
10-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.More >>
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon of Decatur pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.More >>
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon of Decatur pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.More >>
A Huntsville landlord has been arrested and jailed for failing to meet required structural standards on properties he owns.More >>
A Huntsville landlord has been arrested and jailed for failing to meet required structural standards on properties he owns.More >>
President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.More >>
President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.More >>