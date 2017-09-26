Moore defeats Strange, secures GOP nomination in Senate race

Roy Moore has defeated Luther Strange in the Republican run-off for U.S. Senate.

The Senate Leadership Fund released a statement around 8:15PM stating "Roy Moore won this nomination fair and square and he has our support."



Here is the statement from the Senate Leadership fund conceding the race to Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/nwDBLRaRCW — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 27, 2017

Luther Strange released the following concession on Tuesday evening:

"From the beginning of this campaign, my priority has been serving the people of Alabama. Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks. Melissa and I appreciate the many devoted friends and family who have supported us over the past months, the many Alabamians who have given us a warm welcome in every corner of the state, and the brigade of volunteers who left it all out on the field in this campaign. I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions. I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America."

