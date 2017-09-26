Boaz to begin Neighborhood Watch program

Paying attention and getting to know each other are two things that Boaz residents are hoping will lead to a safer community.

The city is planning a revival of the community watch program.

It's been many years since a Neighborhood Watch existed in Boaz, but police say their motive is simply to keep residents safe.

The community meeting began at the Boaz Public Library at 6:30 Tuesday evening. Police met with interested residents.

They hope to give residents tips on how to identify suspicious behavior and how to report it.

They're also looking to find out what parts of the city each person lives, in order to begin a Neighborhood Watch program where they live.

Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin says the police department's Facebook page has helped in dealing with crime, but it can't replace eyes on the streets.

Gaskin hopes the program will help neighbors watch out for each other and promote a sense of unity with the police.

"We want to try to change the way that law enforcement is looked at in Boaz right now and let people know we are here to help them and we do care about what is going on in the city."

Gaskin says they’ll be posting signs in the future.

