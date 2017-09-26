Republican voters increasing in Marshall County

More Republican voters. That appears to be a major reason President Trump made his trip to north Alabama to stump in the U.S. Senate race.

And now people are going to the polls Tuesday to decide.

Marshall County and Sand Mountain have seen a huge upswing in Republican voters over the last decade.

The Recreation Center in Albertville is one of the largest polling locations in the entire county and Tuesday’s turnout was solid.

In the 2004 primary, George Bush had a good first term and was seeking reelection. Marshall County's Republican and Democratic parties were competitive, with nearly 3,600 voters in the Democratic primary and just over 4,100 voting in the Republican primary.

Fast forward 12 years later after a Republican sweep in the state legislature to the 2016 primary. Here just over 2,400 voted in the Democratic primary while well over 18,000 voted in the Republican primary.

So there's a lot at stake in reaching out to these voters.

Some feel President Trump’s visit won't change their vote, despite all the money pouring into this race from out of state.

"I think it's ridiculous,” said Charlie Canady.

His wife Ann added, “That money should have been sent to Houston. It should have been sent to Florida."

The polls close tonight at 7 p.m.

