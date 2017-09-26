10-year-old leukemia patient re-signs as Havoc captain

Ten-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.

The young hockey fan did this last year when he signed on as the official team captain. Head coach Glenn Detulleo has announced that Jacob has re-signed as this season's captain too.

Jacob will be in the lineup each game and will once again serve as an ambassador to the team's St. Jude Night on March 3.

“We’re thrilled to have Jacob return for his second season with the Havoc,” Detulleo said. “We look forward to Jacob wearing the 'C' again and leading our team to another successful season. His toughness, attitude, and perseverance in the face of adversity were a great example for his teammates. If the players can follow in his footsteps, they’ll have a great chance of winning a championship this season.”

Jacob was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of April 2016. He currently receives treatments through the local St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He loves hockey and is an avid Los Angeles Kings fan. He will be with the Havoc all season and is sure to get the true Havoc experience skating out with the team and signing autographs.

“I am thankful and excited to be on the Huntsville Havoc team and lead them to victory,” Jacob said.

The Havoc will open the 2017-18 season on the road in Macon on Oct. 21. The home opener is set for Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. on Pharmacy First Ice against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

