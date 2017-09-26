10-year-old leukemia patient re-signs as Havoc captain

Ten-year-old Jacob Brown is battling more than just leukemia. He's also battling to help the Huntsville Havoc win all season.More >>
A Huntsville landlord has been arrested and jailed for failing to meet required structural standards on properties he owns.More >>
President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.More >>
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon of Decatur pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.More >>
A Limestone County man has discovered he has someone's collector's items, including what may be lost letters related to World War II.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.More >>
