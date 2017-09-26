Shoals native moves forward with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Country music artist and Rogersville native Red Marlow made his debut appearance on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night.

Marlow performed "Swingin'" for Tuesday night's blind audition. Both Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton wanted him for their teams. Marlow ultimately went with Shelton.

The singer-songwriter describes his music as a "unique, hooky mixture of contemporary and traditional country styles."

When you cause quite a fuss during your Blind Audition. We see you, @redmarlow. #BehindTheVoice pic.twitter.com/my1w18Qdcm — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 27, 2017

According to his website, Marlow was first got into singing at as a child at his north Alabama church wheel his father was a pastor.

“From the time I was 9 years old, I regularly sang and played music in church,” Marlow says.

“My Dad would go preach and then my siblings and I provided the music. We played mostly Bluegrass and Southern Gospel and there are still some inflections of that in what I do today," he said.

Marlow later moved to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue his musical ambitions.

His debut release was a self-titled EP that was produced by his friend and mentor Phillip White, another Alabama native.

Marlow co-wrote four of the five tracks, including the single “Whatcha Think About That,” which was featured on Sirius XM The Highway.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48