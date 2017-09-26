North Alabama native to appear on 'The Voice'

Country music artist and Rogersville native Red Marlow will make his debut appearance on "The Voice" Tuesday night. The show airs at 7 p.m. on NBC.

The singer-songwriter describes his music as a "unique, hooky mixture of contemporary and traditional country styles."

According to his website, Marlow was first got into singing at as a child at his north Alabama church wheel his father was a pastor.

“From the time I was 9 years old, I regularly sang and played music in church,” Marlow says.

“My Dad would go preach and then my siblings and I provided the music. We played mostly Bluegrass and Southern Gospel and there are still some inflections of that in what I do today," he said.

Marlow later moved to Nashville, Tenn., to pursue his musical ambitions.

His debut release was a self-titled EP that was produced by his friend and mentor Phillip White, another Alabama native.

Marlow co-wrote four of the five tracks, including the single “Whatcha Think About That,” which was featured on Sirius XM The Highway.

