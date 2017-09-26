Auburn Univ. assistant men's basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe

Auburn's University assistant men's basketball coach and former NBA star Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery probe on Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI held a news conference to discuss the investigation on Tuesday morning.

According to an affidavit, around September 2016 until September 2017 Person willfully and knowingly committed wire fraud after needing $60,000 in exchange for directing student-athletes to a financial advisor and business manager, who remains a confidential source for the government.

Person was among 10 people charged with fraud and corruption including four college basketball coaches, managers and financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

