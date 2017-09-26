Auburn Univ. assistant men's basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe

President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.More >>
President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.More >>
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon of Decatur pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.More >>
State Representative Micky Ray Hammon of Decatur pleaded guilty Monday to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud, according to officials with the Department of Justice.More >>
A Limestone County man has discovered he has someone's collector's items, including what may be lost letters related to World War II.More >>
A Limestone County man has discovered he has someone's collector's items, including what may be lost letters related to World War II.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
A Madison man is in jail after Limestone County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a call from his residence in the 30000 block of Hwy 72 alleging sexual abuse.More >>
A Madison man is in jail after Limestone County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a call from his residence in the 30000 block of Hwy 72 alleging sexual abuse.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>