Auburn Univ. Assistant Men's Basketball coach charged in a feder - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Auburn Univ. Assistant Men's Basketball coach charged in a federal bribery probe

Chuck Person (Source: Auburn University website) Chuck Person (Source: Auburn University website)
AUBURN, AL (WAFF) -

Auburn's University Assistant Men's Basketball Coach and former NBA star Chuck Person was charged in a federal bribery probe on Tuesday.

The US Attorney's Office and the FBI held a news conference to discuss the investigation on Tuesday morning. 

READ MORE: AFFIDAVIT: Auburn Assoc. basketball coach charged in federal bribery probe

According to an affidavit, around Sept. 2016 until Sept. 2017 Person willfully and knowingly committed wire fraud after needing $60,000 in exchange for directing student-athletes to a financial advisor and business manager, who remains a confidential source for the government. 

Person was among 10 people charged with fraud and corruption including four college basketball coaches, managers and financial advisors and representatives of a major international sportswear company. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly