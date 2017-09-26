Deputies locate 3 missing hikers in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they found three hikers on Tuesday morning after they had been reported missing.

The men went hiking Monday afternoon around 12 near County Road 131 in the Bryant area of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy said the three men apparently “didn’t bother to tell anybody” about their plans.

