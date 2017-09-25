Drunk driving survivor shares story

Few stories are more gripping than when shared by someone who has been through a horrific accident and lived. A man shared some emotional and touching words with Bob Jones High School students Monday, warning them about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Blake McMeans said he drove drunk years ago. The night changed his life forever.

He told students he hopes his message will spare them from experiencing the pain he has endured.

"I was once one of the top 10 tennis players in this country. Now I struggle to button my shirt and tie my shoes. Think about that," McMeans said.

It was obvious the high schoolers did think about that. The silence in the auditorium spoke volumes.

One student said he'll never forget McMeans' talk.

"You know, it just shows the consequences. When you're getting taught about it, most people don't think about the consequences. You just think about having a good time, impressing your friends. They just don't see the consequences," senior Noah Linehan said.

The principal of Bob Jones said she also believes McMeans made an impact on her students.

"I could tell that our students were really engaged. They were really hanging on every word he said, and I know at the end, when we had so many students in line just to give him a hug and to tell him thank you," Sylvia Lambert said.

