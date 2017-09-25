Reunion held for Jackson County passengers traveling to D.C. on 9/11

Rick Roden holds a copy of the itinerary the 25 passengers from Jackson County had for their Sept. 11, 2001 trip to Washington, D.C. (Source: WAFF)

A difficult, emotional, long overdue reunion in Jackson County took place Monday evening in Scottsboro. The last time the guests saw each other was Sept. 11, 2001.

President of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Rick Roden, was one of 25 community leaders on a flight to Washington, D.C. to meet with local representatives. He said the flight was scheduled to land at 10 a.m. but was diverted to Raleigh-Durham after a hijacked plane hit the Pentagon. They didn't know the severity of the what happened until they landed.

"My phone rings and it's my sister. And all she said was, 'Thank God you're alive. Call your wife.' I later found out that my wife and my sister had hit redial 50 plus times, just kept trying to call us because they went three hours back home not knowing. Didn't know if our plane was the one that hit the Pentagon," said Roden.

The passengers and their families met at the Docks in Scottsboro to discuss their memories of that horrific day. Roden said two of the 25 on that flight had never flown before and haven't flown since.

