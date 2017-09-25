Limestone County man searching for owner of found WWII letters

A Limestone County man has discovered he has someone's collector's items, including what may be lost letters related to World War II. Now he's asking for the public's help finding the mystery person.

Kim Poole said he used to go to a lot flea markets and yard sales. He said he went to so many that he's not sure where he bought this one particular box.

When he moved from Meridianville to Harvest five years ago, he went through boxes in his garage. In one, he found several albums. Most of them were filled with postcards commemorating historic people, places and events. The addressee was Morgan Ruther. And he discovered four letters sent by Capt. Vernon Ruther to his wife postmarked in 1944 and 1945.

Poole said those could be from a soldier during World War II. but he doesn't know.

He said even if he did pay for the items in the box, they belong to someone else.

"It's not mine, so I'm not really wanting to get in there and see what's in there. I'd like to just get it back to who it belongs to," said Poole.

The postmark dates and the address show a timeline of where Morgan Ruther lived over the years. From 1975 through 1988 in was Virginia, mostly in Richmond. In 1989, the addresses change to Rogersville in north ALabama and later Toney.

"It would be important to me if it was my family. That's the way I feel, you know. I got stuff from my daddy and this type thing, so it would be important to me," he said.

Poole has not been able to locate Ruther. He's not sure if the man is alive. In fact, with his first name being Kim, he knows Morgan may not be or have been a man. But he wants he what he found to be with their family.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48