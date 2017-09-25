WATCH: Vice President Pence in Birmingham

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Luther Strange.



Pence is scheduled to speak at 7:30p.m. CT. WAFF 48 will stream the event live in this story.



[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE FOR LIVE STREAM]



Pence stopped in Huntsville on his way to the event to speak with NASA and Army leaders at Redstone Arsenal.



[WATCH: Vice President speaks with crew on the ISS]



Pence's appearance in Alabama will come a day before the runoff between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48