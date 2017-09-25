WATCH: Vice President Pence in Birmingham - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

BIRMINGHAM , AL (WAFF) -

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Luther Strange.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 7:30p.m. CT. WAFF 48 will stream the event live in this story.

Pence stopped in Huntsville on his way to the event to speak with NASA and Army leaders at Redstone Arsenal.

Pence's appearance in Alabama will come a day before the runoff between Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.

