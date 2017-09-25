Jackson County EMA director to fill term of resigning commission chairman

The people of Jackson County will soon have a new county commission chairman. Mike Ashburn was selected to fill the slot with the resignation of Matthew Hodges.

Ashburn said he's well aware of what the county's problems are and what they're facing having served as the EMA's director and having to do budgets.

Ashburn was appointed as Jackson County Commission chairman on Friday after getting the nod from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ashburn said he's pleased to get the appointment. He plans to meet with Hodges this week to get caught up to speed on things in the office.

Ashburn said the budgets should be done by the time he takes over but said dropping revenues are a problem for the county.

The term will end next year, and the primaries are set for June, but Ashburn's plans are not what you hear from most politicians.

"I've chose not to run again. I'm just going to fill out this term. I won't have an agenda as far as getting re-elected or trying to get anybody re-elected because I'm in this office. I told the governor's office up front I would not run for election of this office," he said.

Ashburn will be sworn in on Sunday.

Ashburn said it will be up to the county commission to appoint someone to fill the EMA director vacancy.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

