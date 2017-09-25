Madison man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

A Madison man is in jail after Limestone County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a call from his residence in the 30000 block of Hwy 72 alleging sexual abuse.More >>
Two Huntsville men have been charged in connection to over 100 car break-ins in Madison County.More >>
A Huntsville landlord has been arrested and jailed for failing to meet required structural standards on properties he owns.More >>
Governor Kay Ivey will visit Huntsville on Tuesday for a joint announcement with Toyota.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva stood outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The rest of the team remained in the locker room.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
