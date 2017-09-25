Madison man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

A Madison man is in jail after Limestone County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to a call from his residence in the 30000 block of Hwy 72 alleging sexual abuse.

The caller accused Keeshaun Lasheldon Allen, 29, of sexual abuse and sodomy of a 15-year-old female.

Investigators at the scene developed probable cause to charge Allen with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree sodomy.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Limestone County Jail. No bond has been set.

