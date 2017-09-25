Each week during football season our sports director Scott Theisen nominates 4 schools based on their performance on the field. The winning school’s team will receive a trophy and be featured by one of our sports anchors in a newscast.



Nominees this week are: Athens, Pisgah, Sparkman and West Morgan. Cast your vote now by clicking or tapping on the link below.



—VOTE FOR TEAM OF THE WEEK—



You can submit a vote from your computer and smartphone/tablet. Download the WAFF 48 News app to vote from your phone. Tap on the navigation on the top left and then select 'Team of the Week' from the drop down.

The winner will be announced during the WAFF 48 6pm newscast on Wednesday. We will also post the winner on our Friday Night Fever Facebook page following the 6pm newscast.



2017 Season Winners

Week 0 - Muscle Shoals

Week 1 - Rogers

Week 2 - Sylvania

Week 3 - Sand Rock

