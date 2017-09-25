2 Huntsville men charged in over 100 car break-ins

The Huntsville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit has charged two Huntsville men in connection to over 100 car break-ins in Madison County.

Patrol officers recently caught Christopher Stolz, 36, attempting to break into a car.

After a follow-up investigation, Stolz admitted to committing over 100 car break-ins in the area,

Justin Benjamin, 23, was also involved in the break-ins and was arrested.

The suspects have been linked to break-ins in the areas of Sandhurst, Mt. Gap, English Village, Old Gurley Road, Homer Nance Road, Twickenham, Old Towne and Hampton Cove.

