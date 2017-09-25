2 arrested in connection to 100+ Huntsville car break-ins - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 arrested in connection to 100+ Huntsville car break-ins

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
Christopher Stolz (left) and Justin Benjamin (Source: Huntsville Police Department) Christopher Stolz (left) and Justin Benjamin (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Two men have been arrested in connection to more than one hundred car burglaries in Huntsville.

Police say Christopher Stolz was caught attempting to break into a car. Stolz reportedly confessed to committing the crimes. Justin Benjamin was later arrested for his reported role in the crimes.

Investigators say the two men targeted vehicles in the following neighborhoods and areas: Sanhurst, Mt. Gap, English Village, Old Gurley Road, Homer Nance Road, Twickenham, Old Towne and Hampton Cove.
 

