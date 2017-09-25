Huntsville landlord jailed on 24 non-compliance counts

A Huntsville landlord has been arrested and jailed for failing to meet required structural standards on properties he owns.

Charles David Bendall, 75, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and charged with 24 counts of owning a structure in non-compliance.

