Huntsville pastor arrested in abuse case involving Madison Co. Sheriff's Office investigator

Huntsville police charged Michael Walker, 51 of Huntsville, with violation of mandatory reporting laws in a sex abuse case involving a former investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest stems from the Roland Campos case. Campos, a former Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator was arrested for sexual abuse on August 18. Court documents reveal Campos allegedly fondled a 12-year-old girl in February.

Investigators have learned through follow-up investigation that the victim reported the abuse to Walker and he refused to notify law enforcement or DHR.

The law requires anyone acting in a capacity such as Walker to report this type of alleged criminal activity.

Walker was made aware of the abuse in March of 2017.

