Huntsville defense contractor sentenced for defrauding NASA

A Huntsville defense contractor has been sentenced on criminal charges of falsely obtaining Small Business Innovation Research contracts with the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration

U.S. District Court Judge Abdul K. Kallon ordered the contractor, Scientic Inc., to repay the full amount of the contracts with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and NASA, which totaled $250,000 and fined the company $30,000.

Judge Kallon also placed Scientic on three years’ probation.

“Bringing those to justice who defraud the United States is among my office’s highest priorities,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said.

“We are already aggressively expanding our investigative oversight into this illicit behavior.”

“The NASA Office of Inspector General will continue to aggressively investigate those who defraud NASA programs and waste taxpayers' money,” NASA Inspector General Paul Martin said.

“The NASA OIG congratulates the investigative and prosecution team for their hard work and professionalism.”

Scientic pled guilty in June to making a false statement to obtain research contracts with the DTRA and NASA.

As part of its plea, Scientic agreed to the fine and restitution.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48