Toyota Alabama announces $106 million investment in Huntsville plant

Gov. Ivey and David Fernandes (Source: WAFF) Gov. Ivey and David Fernandes (Source: WAFF)
President of TMM Alabama David Fernandes announced a $106 million investment in the Huntsville plant.

The money will be used to overhaul the plant's 4-cylinder engine production line. The new, more efficient, Toyota engine will be used in vehicles across the globe.


"This investment is proof of Toyota's confidence in our state and the men and women who produce these engines," said Governor Ivey.


The $864 million facility employees 1,450 people and produces 3,000 engines daily for a variety of Toyota vehicles.

The plant has expanded four times since opening in Huntsville.
 

