Madison Co. Technical Center cancels classes after threats - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Co. Technical Center cancels classes after threats

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shelia O'Connor, Reporter
Connect
Madison County Technical Center (Source: WAFF Staff) Madison County Technical Center (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Madison County Technical Center has been "visually cleared" by authorities following a 2nd threat to the school.

The Technical Center was evacuated for a second threat within the morning.


The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the latest evacuation was issued following a threatening communication.

Students attending morning classes at the Technical Center are now being transported back to their home schools. Afternoon classes the Technical Center have been canceled.

Around 9 a.m. an anonymous male called 911 and said a student wearing black and carrying a long black gun had been seen in a building across the street. 

Although hoax calls drain resources, they are taken very seriously. The call triggered an immediate response and the building was cleared. 

Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the call was made from a 911 only cell phone, which is for use only in the case of an emergency.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office gave the official all clear at 10:17 a.m.

The latest evacuation was issued just after 11:00a.m. WAFF has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly