Madison Co. Technical Center cancels classes after threats

The Madison County Technical Center has been "visually cleared" by authorities following a 2nd threat to the school.

Madison Co Tech center visually cleared . — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 25, 2017

The Technical Center was evacuated for a second threat within the morning.

Tech School now being evacuated due to threatening communication — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 25, 2017



The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the latest evacuation was issued following a threatening communication.



Students attending morning classes at the Technical Center are now being transported back to their home schools. Afternoon classes the Technical Center have been canceled.

Morning tech students are now returning to their home school. — MadCoSchools (@MadCoSchools) September 25, 2017

Around 9 a.m. an anonymous male called 911 and said a student wearing black and carrying a long black gun had been seen in a building across the street.

Although hoax calls drain resources, they are taken very seriously. The call triggered an immediate response and the building was cleared.

Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the call was made from a 911 only cell phone, which is for use only in the case of an emergency.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office gave the official all clear at 10:17 a.m.



The latest evacuation was issued just after 11:00a.m. WAFF has a crew on the scene.

