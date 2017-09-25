Statewide virtual school enrolls 900 in inaugural year

A statewide public virtual school for grades K-12 that’s partnering with Limestone County Schools has reached an enrollment of 900 after launching last month, school officials said.

“We were hoping for (enrollment of) 750 by Oct. 2,” said Jodie Dean, the principal of the school, Alabama Connections Academy. “Obviously we’ve exceeded those expectations.”

Students who reside in any county throughout the state are eligible to enroll full-time in the school. The largest concentration of students is in north Alabama, but the school has students from all major cities — Mobile, Montgomery, Birmingham, and Huntsville — said Dean, who previously was the principal of New Mexico Connections Academy.

“We have students from rural counties as well,” said Brad Davis, executive director of curriculum and instruction with the Limestone County school district. As of Aug. 18, students from 65 of the state’s 67 counties were enrolled, according to an enrollment breakdown from Alabama Connections Academy.

The school’s administrative offices, student testing rooms, and teacher workstations are located in a wing at the former Owens Elementary.

Read more at the Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48