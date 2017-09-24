Decatur man charged in AK-47 shooting

Decatur Police responded to a shooting at 1023 Routon Dr. SW at approximately 7:20 Friday evening.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Zachary Chase Ratliff suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Ratliff was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. It was determined that he had been shot with an AK-47 rifle.

Ratliff and multiple witnesses identified the shooter as Gary “Junior” Jermaine Freeman Jr., who fled the area following the incident.

A BOLO was quickly issued for Freeman.

An off-duty patrol officer working at Walmart later spotted Freeman as he entered the store. He was taken into custody without incident.

Freeman was already out on bond for felony theft and possession of a forged instrument.

He is being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond pending bond revocation of his previous arrest, per Morgan County Judge Jennifer Howell.

