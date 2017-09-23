Victim identified in Nucor Steel fatal accident

A man is dead after falling into a waste product vat at a Decatur plant.



Decatur police responded to Nucor Steel on Saturday afternoon to calls of a workplace accident.



Melvin Gant Jr. was declared dead at the scene. Police say Gant fell into a vat containing waste product of finished rolled steel.



It is believed Gant slipped into the vat. His death has been ruled an accident.



OSHA is investigating the incident.

