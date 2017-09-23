One killed in accident at Nucor Steel in Decatur

We're told it was an accident that resulted in a death, but details are limited at this time.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
Authorities are asking motorists to avoid Charity Ln. between Lemley Rd. and Stafford Rd. until further notice.More >>
President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.More >>
The accused had been communicating with the minor over social media prior to the incident.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
Department of Child Services (DCS) was contacted after an officer was called to St. Vincent on Friday.More >>
