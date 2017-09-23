Multiple departments respond to Hazel Green structure fire

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid Charity Ln. between Lemley Rd. and Stafford Rd. until further notice.More >>
President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.More >>
Sources tell WAFF 48 News that a trip to Huntsville from Vice President Mike Pence may still be happening Monday.More >>
The accused had been communicating with the minor over social media prior to the incident.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama, and as exciting as a presidential visit is for area residents, his arrival is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
It's a show of American military might to North Korea _ the United States says it flew bombers and fighter escorts to the farthest point north of the Demilitarized Zone by any such American aircraft this century.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly BoboMore >>
