Multiple departments respond to Hazel Green structure fire

Fire departments from Hazel Green, Bobo, Meridianville and Toney responded to a structure fire just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid Charity Ln. between Lemley Rd. and Stafford Rd. until further notice.

We're told nobody was hurt, but firefighters are having difficulty extinguishing the blaze because it's in the ceiling of the structure.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

