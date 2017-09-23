Huntsville man accidentally shoots girlfriend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville man accidentally shoots girlfriend

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Huntsville Police responded to a shooting on Governors Dr. near Bassett St. 

Police confirmed a man accidentally shot his girlfriend in the lower leg. The woman was injured, but not seriously, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

No charges will be filed. 

