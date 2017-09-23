Ardmore man killed in crash Friday night

Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Troopers are on the scene of a single vehicle crash in Limestone co on Bethel Rd near Old School House Rd with one confirmed fatality — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) September 23, 2017

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the victim was 57-year-old Bryan Hursman of Ardmore.

Hursman was killed when the truck he was driving on Bethel Rd. left the roadway and flipped multiple times.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Hursman was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was just one mile from his home on Old School House Rd.

