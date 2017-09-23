President Trump's Huntsville visit a deciding factor in Tuesday's runoff election

Thousands packed the Von Braun Center to hear President Donald Trump speak.

Of course, he was campaigning for Senator Luther Strange and several people say that before the event started it could be the deciding factor in who they vote for in Tuesday's runoff election.

The last time Mark Liska saw a sitting president speak Ronald Reagan was in Germany and Liska was in the military.

"So it's been a long time and it's about due for another one," said Liska.

Liska using this rally to figure out who he is going to vote for.

"He's here to promote Luther Strange which I'm still on the fence a little bit. Between the two, they both have issues, either way, you know for and against," said Liska.

Supporters of all ages came out to hear the president wanting the chance to be a part of history.

"Well I just like never have been to a presidential speech before and you know it's really like a one in a lifetime opportunity," said Liska.

For Liska, he just wants a senator that's going to represent Alabama.

"I'd like to see more of a conservative voice in the Senate that wants to get the issues done," said Liska.

The runoff election again is Tuesday, September 26 between Luther Strange and Roy Moore, of course, that winner will go on to face Democrat Doug Jones in the general election.

