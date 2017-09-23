Strange campaign hopes President Trump's visit helps woo undecided voters

Typically, the candidate in a political rally is typically the headliner.

But there's no doubt the star last night was, who else, President Trump.

The Von Braun Center was packed with some people who support Luther Strange's opponent, Roy Moore, some who are undecided, and some who just came to ride the Trump train.

"Donald Trump cares about us. He cares about what is in our best interest," said Cody Cummings, Trump supporter.

Cody Cummings drove two hours from Shelby County to see President Trump. As for the man Trump came to support, he says he has no intention of voting for Luther Strange.

Everybody's got their pros and cons. Trump has more pros than he does cons. I mean, well, right now he's supporting a con because he is more of a sellout. Talking about Strange, that is.

Harvest resident Andrew Gathany says he is on the fence for Tuesday's runoff election between Strange and Roy Moore and he wants more information about candidates. One bit of info he says he does know, President Trump backs Strange, and he says even if he came to the rally, for the most part, to see Trump, that's important to him.

"Right now for me, it's a tossup. I'm trying to learn the different candidates. See just, kind of, where they stand on the issues.I ultimately came here to see Trump. I voted for him in the primaries and in the general election," said Gathany.

Undecided voters like him are exactly who the Strange campaign hopes can be wooed to their side by President Trump's support.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Birmingham Monday to campaign for Strange.

