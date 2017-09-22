Sources: VP Mike Pence cancels scheduled trip to Huntsville

Sources tell WAFF 48 News that Vice President Mike Pence will not be coming Huntsville Monday.

He was scheduled to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and Redstone Arsenal.



President Trump did say in a speech Friday night given in Huntsville the Pence would be touring the MSFC on Monday.

The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule. WAFF 48 is working to determine if the event is still on.

No word yet on whether or not Pence will be traveling to Birmingham on Monday evening for a scheduled visit there in support of Senator Luther Strange.

