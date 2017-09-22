Vice President Pence will be in Huntsville Monday

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.



The purpose of the trip will be to receive an update on the progress of NASA's Space Launch System. Pence will also visit the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center for briefs from Army leaders on current missile defense projects and Army initiatives.



Sources tell WAFF 48 that the trip was initially canceled on Friday evening due to issues with Pence's schedule.



President Trump did say in a speech Friday night given in Huntsville that Pence would be touring the MSFC on Monday. The trip was confirmed by the Marshall Space Flight Center on Saturday evening.



Pence is the Chairman of the National Space Council thanks to an executive order signed by the president this summer.



Media is asked to arrive Monday at 11:45a.m. to cover the visit. No further timeline of the visit has been provided. Count on WAFF 48 News to bring you full coverage from the event. We will update the story once an agenda is provided to the public.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48