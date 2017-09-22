Vice President Pence arrives in Huntsville

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Huntsville on Monday to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and various stops at Redstone Arsenal.

The purpose of the trip will be to receive an update on the progress of NASA's Space Launch System. Pence talked with the crew aboard the International Space Station via headset for nearly ten minutes. The American crew members of Expedition 53 include Commander Randy Bresnik, astronaut Joe Acaba and astronaut Mark Vande Hei. All three were invited to visit the White House.



Pence will also visit the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center for briefs from Army leaders on current missile defense projects and Army initiatives.



MONDAY TIMELINE

4:25PM: Air Force Two arrives at Redstone Arsenal [WATCH]

4:30PM: Vice President meets with SLS & Army leaders

4:40PM: Vice President talks with ISS crew [WATCH]

6:45PM: Air Force Two departs for Birmingham

Sources tell WAFF 48 that the trip was initially canceled on Friday evening due to issues with Pence's schedule.

President Trump did say in a speech Friday night given in Huntsville that Pence would be touring the MSFC on Monday. The trip was confirmed by the Marshall Space Flight Center on Saturday evening.

Pence is the Chairman of the National Space Council thanks to an executive order signed by the president this summer.

