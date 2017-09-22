Not so fast: VP Mike Pence may still be in Huntsville Monday

Sources tell WAFF 48 News that a trip to Huntsville from Vice President Mike Pence may still be happening Monday.



The trip was initially canceled on Friday evening due to issues with the Vice President's schedule.

He was scheduled to visit the Marshall Space Flight Center and Redstone Arsenal.



President Trump did say in a speech Friday night given in Huntsville the Pence would be touring the MSFC on Monday.

WAFF 48 is working to confirm the details and will update the story as soon as a decision is made either way.

