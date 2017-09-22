Russellville man arrested for rape of a minor

A Russellville man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a minor.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has charged Shawn Douglas Berryhill, 20, with second-degree rape following an investigation.

The investigation was launched after the victim came forward and was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, alleging Berryhill had committed undisclosed acts against her in a Hanceville home.

According to the victim’s account, Berryhill had been communicating with the minor over social media prior to the incident.

Due to the nature of this crime, and because a minor is involved, CCSO says it will not be releasing any further details.

“I continually encourage parents, grandparents, and anyone who has control over their children’s phones or social media accounts to check them regularly because predators use all the social media accounts like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., looking for victims,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

“I would like to thank our investigators and the CAC for their help on this case,” added Gentry.

