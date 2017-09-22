Russellville man arrested for rape of a minor

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
The accused had been communicating with the minor over social media prior to the incident.More >>
The accused had been communicating with the minor over social media prior to the incident.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama, and as exciting as a presidential visit is for area residents, his arrival is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama, and as exciting as a presidential visit is for area residents, his arrival is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways.More >>
During Thursday evening's debate, Sen .Luther Strange said Vice President Mike Pence will be in Huntsville to campaign for him on Monday.More >>
During Thursday evening's debate, Sen .Luther Strange said Vice President Mike Pence will be in Huntsville to campaign for him on Monday.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>