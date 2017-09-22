President Trump visit having big impact on roadways

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama, and as exciting as a presidential visit is for area residents, his arrival is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways.

Memorial Parkway

The Huntsville Police Department is advising motorists to expect delays and short-term road closings on I-565 between County Line Rd. and Memorial Pkwy. from 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Police are asking residents and visitors not to call 9-1-1 with regards to traffic delays on I-565 this afternoon and evening.

There will be street closures in Downtown Huntsville starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. Streets should be reopened by approximately 10:00 p.m.

City of Madison

Drivers should prepare for some traffic delays especially through Madison. The City of Madison says roads will close and open as the motorcade passes beginning around 6 p.m.

East and West 565 and Wall Triana off-ramps will be closed. Eastbound Madison Blvd. at the Wall Triana Intersection, the two right turn lanes heading southbound on Wall Triana will be closed.

Turn lane northbound to Sullivan St. will be open and the eastbound lanes will also be open. Westbound Madison Blvd. at Wall Triana the two left turn lanes heading southbound on Wall Triana will be closed

Left turn onto Sullivan St. northbound will be open and the westbound lanes will be open.

Madison Blvd. & Glenn Hearn Blvd. will be closed East and Westbound lanes will be open.

Drivers should expect delays in these areas around 6 p.m. and again anytime after 7 p.m. This is subject to change without notice.

Traffic downtown near the Von Braun Center

Monroe Street between Clinton Ave. and Williams Ave. will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The parking garages at the VBC will be closed so visitors will need to find alternate parking. The city parking garage between Monroe St. and Church St. will be open for parking but must be entered from Church St. There will also be parking available in the other garage and public parking areas around downtown.

City parking garages M, B, A and O will open Friday at 2 p.m. and be available for use during President Trump’s visit to the Von Braun Center. All parking will be $5 per vehicle and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Details, including locations and capacity for each garage, can be found below

Garage M – Enter on Church St., South of Clinton Ave. This garage will only be accessible through Church St. It will be closed for entry via Monroe St.

Garage B – Enter on Fountain Circle across from the Huntsville Museum of Art

Garage A – Enter on Gates Ave., near EarlyWorks

Garage O – Entrance on Clinton (This is the mixed-use Garage at Clinton Row that is home to Honest Coffee, Elitaire Boutique, Frios Gourmet Pops and Roosevelts and Company)

These garages are all within two blocks of the Von Braun Center. There are crosswalks to maneuver across Church St. and sidewalks throughout Big Spring International Park.

Lot V CLOSED – Located between the Downtown Huntsville U.S. post office and the Von Braun Center, also referred to as the Old Meadow Gold lot, will be closed to the public.

There will be no pedestrians allowed on Monroe St. or the sidewalk along the street between the parking garage and Williams Ave.

