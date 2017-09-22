Mary Scott Hunter announces candidacy for State Senate

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama, and as exciting as a presidential visit is for area residents, his arrival is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways.More >>
During Thursday evening's debate, Sen .Luther Strange said Vice President Mike Pence will be in Huntsville to campaign for him on Monday.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
The man killed by a Huntsville police officer Wednesday night had filed a lawsuit against the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 14.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A conspiracy arrest has been made in the Parchman prison break.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
Local activist Lakey Love is a friend of the teacher. She says the effort is an opportunity to teach others about those who don't identify as either male or female.More >>
