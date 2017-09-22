Mary Scott Hunter announces candidacy for State Senate

Alabama State Board of Education member Mary Scott Hunter will run for the Alabama Senate District 7 seat.



Hunter made the announcement official on Friday morning.



"Huntsville is my home," said Hunter. "I can be more effective for my home and for the State of Alabama as a Senator. Education, Workforce development, jobs…these have been my passion on the Board, and the Senate is the best place to advance the ball on those important issues."



Hunter, a graduate of The University of Alabama School Law, has served on the State Board of Education since 2010.



Senator Paul Sanford currently represents District 7 which covers Madison County.



Sen. Sanford announced over the summer that he will not seek re-election in 2018.



