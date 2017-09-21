Planning commission recommends new zone designation for Town Madison development

The city of Madison's planning commission took major steps Thursday toward making a mixed-use development project happen. The developers said they envision the project being a regional shopping and entertainment destination.

The planning commission voted to recommend to the city council that a new urban center district zone designation be created and to apply that designation to Town Madison. If passed, the measure would unlock a lot of possibilities, including making it possible to build a stadium on the property.

Right now, the 106 acres south of Interstate 565 and west of Zierdt Road is empty, but the developer, Breland Companies, plans to put in retail, high-end apartments and entertainment options among other plans. By creating an urban center district, the city would give the developer more flexibility, including allowing shared parking and open space. It would also permit a multi-use venue with a 3,000 minimum capacity.

There has been speculation about whether Madison could get a minor league baseball team. Breland Companies president, Joey Ceci, said if the new zoning rules pass, the city would have a place be able to build a stadium.

"What the city has done is gone ahead and created an opportunity site that if they saw the opportunity to build a multi-purpose venue, be it for baseball or for other community use, this, obviously, would be a great place to do it," Ceci said.

The Madison City Council meets Monday, and they could vote whether to pass the panning commission's recommendations.

