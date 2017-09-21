Guntersville merchants say cars overstaying parking time limits

Several merchants in downtown Guntersville say the same cars are taking up parking spots in front of their shops for hours at a time, day after day. They say that's creating parking problems for their customers.

Guntersville police say there is a two-hour parking ordinance for those downtown spaces and there are several public parking lots available off Gunter Avenue. They say the ordinance can be hard to enforce at times because there are people that may come to downtown to visit a couple of the merchants and grab a bite to eat, which quickly burns through two hours.

