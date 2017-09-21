State opposes Fort Payne intervention in Terrapin Hills sewer case

A leaking sewage system in Fort Payne continues to be a mess. It's privately owned and there's a fight brewing over who should take care of it.

The sewer system in Terrapin Hills continues to be a problem. One resident out there feels it could be affecting property values.

The city of Fort Payne is asking a judge to intervene in the four-year old suit.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management filed suit against the Terrapin Hills Sewer System and its owner in 2013 after finding raw sewage leaking into a nearby creek. A judge ordered the owner to fix the problem in 2015. But this year, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking for injunctive relief after they claim the owner has done nothing to fix the problem.

The city of Fort Payne is considering taking over the system and is asking the judge to intervene in the case. The state is objecting, claiming their request is untimely.

READ MORE: Fort Payne contemplates takeover of leaky sewer system

Meanwhile, residents are concerned about the failing sewer system.

One man is trying to sell his house while the ongoing suit lingers and feels it may be contributing to the home's sale.

"How well has it been going? Not very well at all. It's been up for maybe over a year now. We've had very few people look at it," said Terrapin Hills resident Tom Howser.

The case is expected to go back to court on Oct. 17.

The city of Fort Payne filed a motion with the court on Thursday. It claims if the city is not allowed in the suit and injunctive relief is granted, it would condemn, in effect, 190 homes by the state.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48