Fort Payne considers Sunday alcohol sales

This week, the Fort Payne City Council approved putting the idea of Sunday alcohol sales to a vote of the people.

The local legislative delegation must first pass a bill at the state House to allow for a referendum.

Mayor Larry Chesser said it's being pushed by some local chain restaurants who seek to pull in extra sales while customers enjoy watching sporting events at their establishments.

“The people in 2004 voted to have alcohol sales, so you couldn't argue too much about it and the same way here if they vote for Sunday sales, fine. If they vote against it, that's fine too. It's not going to kill us one way or another. There are some restaurants that will not come to a community that don't have Sunday sales, " said Chesser.

Chesser anticipates a referendum would be held sometime next year.

