Mentally ill man killed by Huntsville police was suing sheriff's office

The man killed by a Huntsville police officer Wednesday night had filed a lawsuit against the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 14.

31-year-old Haraesheo Rice was fatally shot after officers say he pointed a gun at them Wednesday night. They were responding to a shooting call near Creighton Avenue and Green Meadow Road. After the shooting, police found another body at the scene, who Rice is suspected of killing. That victim was identified as 47-year-old Keith Ricks.

Rice, who suffered from mental illness, was suing the sheriff's office over an alleged jail beating in 2015. Rice alleged that corrections officers tied him down, beat him and choked him while he was in custody.

The lawsuit also claims Rice did not get proper medical attention for his mental illness and that water was spilling into his cell from a broken sprinkler.

According to federal documents, officers determined he needed to be taken from his cell because he was in distress.

The officers are accused of dressing in full combat gear with weapons and shields, then beating Rice until he lost consciousness.

