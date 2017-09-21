WATCH TONIGHT: Luther Strange and Roy Moore debate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Senator Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.



WAFF 48 will stream the event live in this story starting at 5:30p.m. CT.



[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE AT 5:30PM TO WATCH]

There will be no moderator or questions from the media during the debate.

Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.

An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48