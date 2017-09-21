WATCH TONIGHT: Luther Strange and Roy Moore debate

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Senator Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.
WAFF 48 will stream the event live in this story starting at 5:30p.m. CT.
[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE AT 5:30PM TO WATCH]
There will be no moderator or questions from the media during the debate.
Moore and Strange are trying to win over undecided voters before Tuesday's GOP primary runoff election in the race for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. The winner of the runoff will face Doug Jones in the general election on Dec. 12.
An exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll found Moore maintaining a 6 point lead over Strange in the final week of campaigning. Moore leads Strange 53 percent to 47 percent in a survey of likely Republican voters. The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3 percent.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Senator Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.More >>
Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and incumbent Senator Luther Strange will take part in a debate Thursday night at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.More >>
A false alarm about a shooter inside the school sent students taking cover inside their classrooms at about noon Wednesday.More >>
A false alarm about a shooter inside the school sent students taking cover inside their classrooms at about noon Wednesday.More >>
The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.More >>
The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>