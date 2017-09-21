1 killed, 3 injured in Morgan Co accident

Alabama troopers tell us a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, September 20, in Morgan County claimed one life and injured three others.

Ken McDearmon, 62, of Falkville was killed when the 2013 Dodge Challenger he was driving collided head-on with a 2001 Dodge 1500. McDearmon, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge 1500, along with two passengers in his vehicle, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. on East Lacon Road four miles south of Falkville.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48