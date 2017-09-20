3 shot, 2 dead in NW Huntsville; suspect killed by police

Huntsville police responded to a shooting call on Creighton Avenue on Sept. 20, 2017. This led to another scene on Green Mountain Road. (Source: WAFF)

A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.

Lt. Stacy Bates said officers responded to a call about a shooting on Creighton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Bates said they found a male gunshot victim with minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

"When officers arrived over there, there was a male with a gun. We did end up with an officer-involved shooting, upon further investigation on that scene we do have two people that are dead on that scene. We're still working to determine what happened before officers got there, so there's a lot of unanswered questions right now as to what led up to this," said Bates.

Bates said this victim was shot about a block away in the 6500 block of Green Meadow Road. He said three officers that responded there saw a male point a gun at them. They shot and killed the suspect.



The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Haraesheo Rice.

After they fired, they found a second male deceased from gunshot wounds in the driveway. That man has been identified as 47-year-old Keith Ricks.

Police it appears that Rice forced his way into the home on Green Meadow Drive and began shooting at the men inside. One victim was able to run from the scene to Creighton Avenue and call for help. Police believe Rice shot and killed Ricks, who also suffered blunt force trauma before dying.

"So there's a lot of unanswered question we have right now of what led up to this. We don't know if this was some type of burglary or what went on at this point. We do have a scene in the house as well as a scene outside the house with the two bodies," said Bates.

Police say it was about 10 minutes between the time the first victim was reported shot and the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The three officers are on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48