3 shot, 2 dead in NW Huntsville; suspect killed by officers

3 shot, 2 dead in NW Huntsville; suspect killed by officers

Huntsville police responded to a shooting call on Creighton Avenue on Sept. 20, 2017. This led to another scene on Green Mountain Road. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police responded to a shooting call on Creighton Avenue on Sept. 20, 2017. This led to another scene on Green Mountain Road. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A shooting in northwest Huntsville Wednesday night left two people dead and another hurt. One of the victims was killed by Huntsville police officers.

Lt. Stacy Bates said officers responded to a call about a shooting on Creighton Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Bates said they found a male gunshot victim with minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

Bates said this victim was shot about a block away in the 6500 block of Green Meadow Road. He said three officers that responded there saw a male point a gun at them. They shot and killed the suspect.

After they fired, they found a second male deceased from gunshot wounds. Police say this person was not shot by the officers.

No officers were injured.

No names have been released yet.

Police say it was about 10 minutes between the time the first victim was reported shot and the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, including what happened before officers arrived.

The three officers are on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

