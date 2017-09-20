Huntsville parents react to prank school shooting call

A false alarm about a shooter inside the school sent students taking cover inside their classrooms at about noon Wednesday.More >>
The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.More >>
Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
