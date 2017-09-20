Huntsville parents react to prank school shooting call

"The school was placed on a lockdown due to a hoax call concerning our building," a voicemail from Williams Elementary said.

A false alarm about a shooter inside the school sent students taking cover inside their classrooms at about noon Wednesday.

"Our teacher showed us a note to be quite because it was not a drill. It was real," said 13-year-old Mekhiya Stevens.

Stevens said she wasn't too scared because there was so many officers standing by.

"Some police had opened the door making all the students were there, counting the students, asking questions like where the students were at, how many and making sure everyone was OK," Stevens said.

Worried parents were upset with how the school handled the situation. Some said it was so difficult finding out any bits of information about what was going on inside the school.

"I just happen to be at home and saw all the emergency vehicles heading down to the school and I called the office and they didn't answer so my mom senses went off and I came down," said Chelsea Montgomery.

"They are all giving us mix information. We were originally told to come to Triana Town Center. Now we are being told to come to Springhill Methodist Church," said Heather Schelt.

"Honestly, what's going through my mind: I really want to go in and help out," said James Vanallen. "I've trained for this. This is something I know well. It's killing me to sit here. I don't even have the words to explain this."

"At this time, all students and faculty are safe," the school voicemail said.

The recording the school sent out to parents was nearly two hours after dozens of emergency responders rushed the building. The school spokesperson said they don't notify parents until they have solid facts.

"You call in the aftermath but when everything...It is crazy. I'm just so frustrated as a parent and knowing that your child could be in danger. That is a big problem to me," said Crystal Avington. "My mother instinct just told me, OK, it's time for me to go get my son. School did not notify me. The school didn't send out a text or email or anything that there had been a shooting or a prank phone call or whatever the case maybe."

Many parents fled to the school to check on their kids.

"I guess it's fear, It's dangerous and anything could possibly going on and it's a lot of uncertainty, so regardless, I'm on my way to make sure my child is safe," said Bentin Small.

Teachers told WAFF 48 News that officers did a wonderful job and that they felt safe throughout the entire ordeal.

Huntsville police are investigating who made the call. Charges could be making a terrorist threat or calling in a false alarm. Police said once they figure out who made the call, they'll consult with the court system to see how it will be handled.

